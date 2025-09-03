Wicks (calf) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Wicks has been tending to a calf injury since at least July 29 that kept him out of most practices and the entire preseason slate until he got back on the field last Wednesday. With a cap remaining on his reps to kick off Week 1 prep, he remains at less than 100 percent along with rookie third-round pick Savion Williams (hamstring), while Jayden Reed (foot) didn't participate at all Wednesday. The Packers thus have key question marks at wide receiver in advance of Sunday's contest against the Lions.