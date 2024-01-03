Wicks (chest) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

This marks Wicks' first visible on-field reps since enduring a chest injury Week 16 at Carolina that sidelined him this past Sunday at Minnesota. Fellow banged-up wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (chest) also had caps on their reps to begin Week 18 prep, so the trio will be monitored closely as the weekend approaches to see if any of them may be unavailable Sunday against the Bears.