Wicks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The fifth-round pick has done well with his limited chances as a rookie and really stepped up last week with a 6-97-0 receiving line on seven targets while filling in for Christian Watson (hamstring) in a 34-20 loss to Tampa Bay. Wicks picked up an ankle injury along the way but managed limited practice participation throughout the week, while Watson is listed as doubtful after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Slot man Jayden Reed (toe) also is listed as questionable, and he seems less likely than Wicks to play after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. We might not have a great feel for Green Bay's plans at wide receiver until inactive lists are released 90 minutes before the 1:00 ET kickoff this Sunday.