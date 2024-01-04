Wicks (chest) practiced fully Thursday.

Among the Packers' trio of injured wide receivers, Wicks is the first one this week to log all on-field work in a session, as Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (chest) remained limited Thursday. Watson and Reed seem like decent bets to be available Sunday against the Bears, but Friday's injury report will reveal if either or both have designations for that contest. If either of them is sidelined this weekend, Wicks would be the top candidate to join the other in three-wide sets along with Romeo Doubs. Even if both Watson and Reed suit up, though, Wicks should be good for a regular role in Green Bay's, as he's averaged 4.5 targets per game in his last eight appearances.