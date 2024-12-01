Wicks recorded four catches on five targets for 30 yards Thursday in a 30-17 victory versus the Dolphins.

Romeo Doubs (concussion) missed the Thanksgiving Day game, making room for more opportunity for Wicks. The latter was on the field for 89 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps after not playing more than 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps over the previous two weeks. Wicks' production remained modest, however, and if Doubs is able to return to action next Thursday against Detroit, Wicks may again spend more time on the sideline than on the field.