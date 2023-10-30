Wicks was targeted four times and caught two passes for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

Wicks was as active as he had been since Week 3, drawing more looks in Sunday's game alone than he recorded over his three previous appearances. However, he still finished fourth among Packers wideouts in snaps and sixth on the team in targets. Expect him to continue playing a complementary role in Green Bay's offense.