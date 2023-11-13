Wicks was targeted four times and caught three passes for 51 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Wicks racked up a career-best 49 receiving yards in Week 9, and the rookie inched past that mark ever so slightly in his latest appearance. He remains the fourth option at the wide receiver position for the Packers, but both his playing time and production have ticked up steadily since Green Bay's Week 6 bye.