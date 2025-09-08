Wicks was targeted twice and caught two passes for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

A calf injury left Wicks uncertain for Week 1, but he suited up for the season opener and worked as a reserve wideout. Wicks could get a bit more involved after averaging 4.5 targets per game a season ago, but even with Christian Watson (knee) sidelined he seemingly remains the fourth option among Packers receivers behind the trio of Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs.