Wicks said after Monday's loss to the Giants that the team thinks he is dealing with a high-ankle injury, Lauren Helmbrecht of WFRV Sports reports.

Wicks exited in the fourth quarter of the loss and was deemed questionable to return, but he didn't end up re-entering the contest. His comments after the game don't provide an optimistic outlook on the injury, as high-ankle issues often result in multi-week absences. Of course, the wideout will undergo further evaluation to the confirm the nature and extent of the injury, and his participation (or lack thereof) during practice this week should provide a clearer picture of his status for next Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.