Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Missing another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (calf) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Wicks returned Thursday from a brief absence to log partial participation in practice. He sat out full-team drills, however, and is now missing practice entirely again. It's unclear if this is indicative of a setback or just part of Green Bay's plan to avoid aggravating Wicks' calf injury. In any case, it sounds like rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden is well on his way to locking up a top-three role alongside Jayden Reed (toe) and Romeo Doubs.
