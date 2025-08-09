Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Missing Saturday's preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (calf) isn't playing against the Jets in Green Bay's first preseason contest Saturday.
Wicks has been nursing a calf issue since late July and has been in and out of practice. As such, it's not surprising that he won't play Saturday, though there hasn't been any suggestion that the wideout's injury is a serious concern. Top wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot) is also sitting out Saturday's matchup, leaving rookie Matthew Golden and veteran Romeo Doubs as the top pass-catching options for Jordan Love, who is slated to see some action.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Sitting out practice again•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Sidelined again•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Able to practice Friday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Missing another practice•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Dealing with calf injury•