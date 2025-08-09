Wicks (calf) isn't playing against the Jets in Green Bay's first preseason contest Saturday.

Wicks has been nursing a calf issue since late July and has been in and out of practice. As such, it's not surprising that he won't play Saturday, though there hasn't been any suggestion that the wideout's injury is a serious concern. Top wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot) is also sitting out Saturday's matchup, leaving rookie Matthew Golden and veteran Romeo Doubs as the top pass-catching options for Jordan Love, who is slated to see some action.