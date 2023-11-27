Wicks has cleared concussion protocols as of Monday, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Wicks suffered the concussion in Week 11 against the Chargers and missed the team's Week 12 win over the Lions after logging just one limited walkthrough practice. The rookie receiver should have no restrictions to his practice level this week and be able to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Remains listed as DNP•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Getting concussion check•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Makes mark again•