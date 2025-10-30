Wicks (calf) isn't practicing Thursday, Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wicks hasn't been able to practice since injuring his calf Week 7 in Arizona, already missing one game as a result. He thus has one more chance to mix into drills this week before the Packers potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers. Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson (knee), Malik Heath and Savion Williams represent the other wide receivers on Green Bay's active roster.