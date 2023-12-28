Wicks (chest/ankle) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The same can be said for Christian Watson (hamstring), giving the pair just one more chance to mix into drills this week before the Packers potentially make rulings on both players. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed (toe/chest) was seen mixing into drills for a second straight session along with the healthy Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton.