Wicks (chest/ankle) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The same can be said for Christian Watson (hamstring), giving the pair just one more chance to mix into drills this week before the Packers potentially make rulings on both players. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed (toe/chest) was seen mixing into drills for a second straight session along with the healthy Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: No practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Ruled out of Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Suffers chest injury Sunday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Suiting up in Week 16•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Listed as questionable•