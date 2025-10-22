Wicks (calf) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks remains sidelined due to a calf injury sustained during Green Bay's win over Arizona in Week 7. In the event that Wicks isn't able to return to health in time to suit up on the road against Pittsburgh during Sunday Night Football, additional reps at the wide receiver position will be made available to Malik Heath, Savion Williams, and perhaps even Christian Watson (knee), who remains on the the reserve/PUP list but has been practicing on a limited basis.