Wicks (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks was forced out of Saturday's loss to the Ravens in the second quarter and didn't return after undergoing a concussion evaluation. With no on-field work to speak of to kick off Week 18 prep, he appears to be on the outside looking in to suiting up for Sunday's regular-season finale at Minnesota. Ultimately, the Packers may make a ruling on Wicks' availability by the time they post their final injury report of the week Friday.