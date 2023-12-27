Wicks (chest/ankle) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed as much, but it runs counter to Wicks seeming to mix into drills during the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Christian Watson (hamstring) also was held out to begin Week 17 prep, while Jayden Reed (toe/chest) did log some on-field work. With question marks throughout the Packers' receiving corps, the overall situation will continue to be monitored to see who among the trio may be available Sunday at Minnesota.