Wicks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks exited in the second half of last Sunday's win at Arizona due to a calf injury, and coach Matt LaFleur told Zach Kruse of USA Today on Wednesday that the third-year wide receiver wasn't in line to practice this week. Wicks indeed didn't mix into drills Wednesday through Friday and thus will miss his first game of the season. The Packers have two other question marks in the receiving corps, with Christian Watson (knee) awaiting activation from the reserve/PUP list and Matthew Golden (hip) added to the injury report Friday as limited. Green Bay's current healthy options at the position are Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Savion Williams.