Wicks (chest/ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday at Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks was knocked out of last Sunday's win at Carolina with a chest injury, which kept him off the practice field until Friday. After the Packers listed him as questionable for Week 17 action, coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that Wicks was "very limited" in Friday's session, and the lack of activity likely swayed the team to hold out the rookie fifth-round pick this weekend. With Christian Watson (hamstring) also out Sunday, Green Bay's options at wide receiver are Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton.