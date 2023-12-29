Wicks (chest/ankle) isn't practicing Friday and isn't likely to play Sunday against the Vikings, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks played through an ankle injury last week and filled in for Christian Watson (hamstring) until a chest injury in the second quarter ended his day early. Coach Matt LaFleur said Wicks and Watson would need to practice Friday to have a shot at playing this week, and with neither having done so, it looks like Malik Health and/or Bo Melton will get significant playing time again.