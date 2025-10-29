Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Wicks missed a Week 8 win over the Steelers after hurting his calf Week 7 at Arizona. He may not have much of a role even when he's healthy, as the Packers just got Christian Watson back in the lineup and then saw him put up 84 yards in his first game of the year.
