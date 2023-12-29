Wicks (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota after managing "very limited" activity this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Wicks would need to return to practice Friday in order to play, but the Packers then listed the rookie as questionable -- rather than doubtful/out -- even after a third straight missed practice Friday. Fellow wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, while slot man Jayden Reed (toe) avoided a game designation after missing last week's game. If Watson and Wicks end up inactive, Malik Heath would be the favorite to get most of the snaps in three-wide sets alongside Reed and Romeo Doubs.