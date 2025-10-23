Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Wicks (calf) isn't in line to practice this week, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

Though LaFleur didn't definitively rule Wicks out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, the third-year wideout is highly unlikely to play while he continues to manage a calf injury he sustained in last week's win over Arizona. Wicks' expected absence could be offset by the potential return of fellow wideout Christian Watson (knee), who is in the midst of his third week of practicing with the team and may be activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's contest.