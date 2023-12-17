Wicks secured six of seven targets for 97 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie became the latest young Packers pass catcher to enjoy a breakout effort, with the fifth-round pick setting new career highs in receptions and receiving yards. Wicks now has two 90+ yard tallies in the last four games overall, and he could have a chance at another busy afternoon in Week 16 road battle versus the Panthers if fellow rookie Jayden Reed (toe) and/or Christian Watson (hamstring) miss the contest.