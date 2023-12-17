Wicks (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Buccaneers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks was believed to be dealing with a high-ankle issue in the wake of this past Monday's loss at the Giants, but he managed to log back-to-back capped sessions to wrap up Week 15 prep, which was enough for him to avoid inactive status Sunday. With Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined again, Wicks will be among the wide receivers available to quarterback Jordan Love along with Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath. In Green Bay's previous six games, Wicks had at least four targets on each occasion on his way to a 17-282-0 line on 27 targets.