Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (ankle) took part in practice Wednesday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Wicks made an early exit from Sunday's win against the Bengals due to an ankle injury and didn't return to action. Getting back on the practice field just three days later generally is a good sign of his health, but Wednesday's injury report ultimately will reveal his activity level to begin Week 7 prep.
