Wicks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

There was a belief from the Packers that Wicks emerged from Monday's road loss to the Giants with a high-ankle injury, according to Lauren Hembrecht of WFRV Green Bay. Wicks' listed DNP on Wednesday's practice estimate thus wasn't a surprise, but he then capped the week with a pair of limited sessions, putting himself in a position to play Sunday. Fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful for Week 15 action, so Wicks could have a larger role alongside Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed (ankle) is he's able to join them as active.