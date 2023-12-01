Wicks (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks suffered a concussion and a knee issue during the Packers' Week 11 win against the Chargers, keeping him out of a Thanksgiving game at Detroit. He put the head injury behind him as of Monday, when coach Matt LaFleur said he made it through all five phases of the protocol. But the knee concern has persisted and capped Wicks to limited showings this week. The statuses of both Jayden Reed (chest) and Wicks are up in the air for Week 13 and won't be confirmed, one way or another, until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.