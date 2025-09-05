Wicks (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Listed as a limited participant all week, Wicks is one of three Packers wideouts with a 'questionable' designation, joining Jayden Reed (foot) and Savion Williams (hamstring). Wicks could have a sizable role come Sunday if he's active and Reed isn't, but Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs would still be the much safer bets to pile up snaps/routes/targets for Green Bay. Kickoff is schedule for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.