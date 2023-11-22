Wicks (concussion/knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest in Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After emerging from Sunday's victory against the Chargers with a concussion and knee injury, Wicks was limited to one capped walkthrough (Wednesday) this week. He thus seems less than questionable to be able to suit up Thursday, but his status won't be clarified until about 90 minutes before a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Wicks doesn't suit up, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton will be the options to serve as the Packers' fourth wide receiver behind the top trio of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed (chest).