Wicks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest at Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks was held out of Tuesday's walkthrough due to a lingering ankle injury, but his ability to put together back-to-back limited practices to end Week 16 prep gives him a chance to suit up this weekend. Fellow WR Christian Watson (chest/shoulder) followed a similar practice regimen this week after he made an early exit from this past Sunday's loss at Denver, so the Packers again have some question marks at the position heading into a game.