Wicks suffered an ankle injury in Monday's game versus the Giants and is questionable to return.
Wicks was deemed questionable in the fourth quarter, so he doesn't have much time to return to the contest. Prior to the injury, the wideout caught two of six targets for 20 yards. Malik Heath could see more snaps for the remainder of the game if Wicks isn't able to return.
