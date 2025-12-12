Wicks (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Denver, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks followed up back-to-back limited sessions to kick off Week 15 prep with a full practice Friday, indicating that his lingering ankle injury likely isn't much of an issue any longer. With all of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed (shoulder), Matthew Golden (wrist) and Bo Melton also in the clear for Sunday, Wicks' workload is up in the air, especially after he earned just six offensive snaps and no targets during a Week 14 win against the Bears.