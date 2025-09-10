Wicks (calf) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest against the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks was listed as limited on all three Week 2 practice reports, but he'll continue to play through the calf injury that has bothered him since late July. Fellow WRs Jayden Reed (foot) and Matthew Golden (ankle) also have been cleared for Thursday's game, so a similar workload to Week 1 for Wicks may be on tap. During Sunday's 27-13 victory versus the Lions, Wicks earned a 46 percent snap share, ran nine routes and finished with two catches (on two targets) for 30 yards.