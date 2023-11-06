Wicks was targeted four times and caught four passes for 49 yards in Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Rams.

Wicks drew four targets for the second time in as many games, and the 49 yards he put up were the most he has accrued in his rookie season. Despite the recent activity he remains pretty clearly Green Bay's fourth option at the wideout spot when everyone is healthy. However, he could bump up a notch against a below-average Steelers pass defense in Week 10 if fellow receiver Christian Watson (upper body) is unable to go.