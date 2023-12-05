Wicks was targeted four times and caught three passes for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Chiefs.

The 43 yards Wicks racked up were his fewest over his last four appearances, but they were still the third most accumulated by any Packers pass catcher in Week 13. Wicks remains fourth on the depth chart at his position, but he is producing when given the opportunity, and he could get a few more of those in Week 14 if fellow wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) is unable to go.