Wicks (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

After missing the last two games without practicing in advance of both, Wicks now has logged back-to-back capped sessions as he seeks his first game action since he tweaked his calf during a Week 7 win at Arizona. Saturday's injury report will reveal his odds to suit up Monday against the Eagles along with the Packers' other banged-up WRs: Matthew Golden (shoulder, DNP on Friday after LP on Thursday), Christian Watson (knee, LP both days), Malik Heath (hip, added as LP on Friday) and Savion Williams (foot, LP on Friday after DNP on Thursday).