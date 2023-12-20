Wicks (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Wicks had the busiest day of his brief career to date this past Sunday against the Buccaneers with Christian Watson (hamstring) missing his second game in a row. Overall, Wicks earned 47 of 60 offensive snaps and reeled in six of seven targets for 97 yards, connecting with quarterback Jordan Love for three plays of 20-plus yards. Having said that, the ankle issue that capped Wicks to two limited sessions last week has followed him into Week 16 prep. Wicks is healthier than Watson and Jayden Reed (toe/chest), both of whom didn't practice Wednesday. If one or both of Watson and Reed aren't able to suit up Sunday in Carolina, Wicks likely would join Romeo Doubs as the Packers' top options at wide receiver.