Wicks (calf) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers didn't hold practice Monday, but Wicks was joined by two position mates on the report, as Jayden Reed (foot) was listed as a DNP and rookie Matthew Golden (ankle) was tagged as limited. Wicks himself has been tending to a calf injury since the early days of training camp, but he suited up Sunday versus the Lions and gathered in both of his targets for 30 yards while playing 46 percent (22 of 48) of the offensive snaps. Wednesday's practice report may give some clarity on his status in advance of Thursday's contest against the Commanders.