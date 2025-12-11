Wicks (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

For a second week in a row, Wicks is enduring practice restrictions due to an ankle injury, which capped him to six snaps and no targets this past Sunday versus the Bears. The Packers have three other wide receivers also limited this week: Jayden Reed (shoulder), Matthew Golden (wrist) and Savion Williams (foot). Friday's practice report will unveil who among the quartet will head into the weekend without designations for Sunday's game at Denver.