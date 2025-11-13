Wicks (calf) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

For four weeks in a row, Wicks has been listed with the calf injury that sidelined him Weeks 8 and 9. In his return to action Monday against the Eagles, he hauled in four of eight targets for 38 yards on a 65 percent snap share, which is more or less in line with his typical workload. The Packers continue to deal with a number of injuries in the receiving corps -- also, Christian Watson (knee/hamstring), Matthew Golden (shoulder) and Savion Williams (foot) -- all of whom were limited Thursday. The statuses of all four players may be clarified ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants once Green Bay posts its final Week 11 practice report Friday.