Wicks (concussion/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Wicks was evaluated for a head injury in the later stages of this past Sunday's win against the Chargers, and he wouldn't have practiced Monday or Tuesday if the Packers had held sessions due to the combination of a concussion and a knee issue. He thus appears unlikely to gain clearance to play Thursday at Detroit, which may be confirmed when Green Bay posts its final Week 12 practice report Wednesday. With Jayden Reed showing up as limited on Tuesday's report due to a chest concern, the team's current healthy wide receivers are Christian Watson (shoulder, FP on Tuesday), Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Samori Toure.