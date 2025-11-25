Wicks (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Wicks was one of four Packers listed as limited Tuesday in what's expected to be the team's most extensive workout of the week prior to Thursday's game against the Lions. Along with Wicks, Jayden Reed (shoulder/foot) -- who remains on injured reserve -- Savion Williams (foot) and Matthew Golden (wrist) had their reps capped Tuesday. Green Bay's final practice report will be issued Wednesday and will reveal whether Wicks or any of the other three wideouts nursing injuries will carry designations into the Thanksgiving Day game.