Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Resumes on-field work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (calf) took part in Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
Wicks was on and off the practice field in the early days of training camp due to a calf injury, which kept him sidelined for all sessions and preseason games since Aug. 1. Both he and Jayden Reed (foot) mixed into drills Wednesday after lengthy absences, signaling that they're ramping up ahead of Week 1 preparations. Next Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether Wicks is a full participant or still operating with limitations.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Still not practicing•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Missing Saturday's preseason opener•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Sitting out practice again•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Sidelined again•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Able to practice Friday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Missing another practice•