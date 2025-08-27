Wicks (calf) took part in Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Wicks was on and off the practice field in the early days of training camp due to a calf injury, which kept him sidelined for all sessions and preseason games since Aug. 1. Both he and Jayden Reed (foot) mixed into drills Wednesday after lengthy absences, signaling that they're ramping up ahead of Week 1 preparations. Next Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether Wicks is a full participant or still operating with limitations.