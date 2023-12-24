Wicks (chest) won't return to Sunday's game in Carolina, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Wicks took a hit as he was tumbling into the end zone at the end of a 21-yard touchdown catch just before halftime. Afterward, he was seen in visible pain on the sideline, seeming to favor the right side of his chest, and team doctors ultimately wouldn't clear him to reenter the contest. Wicks thus will finish Week 16 with two catches (on two targets) for 29 yards and the aforementioned score. The Packers' receiving corps is banged up at the moment, with both Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) inactive, so Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton are the remaining healthy options at the position.