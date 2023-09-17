Wicks caught two of four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Wicks extended Green Bay's lead by breaking a tackle en route to a 32-yard touchdown during the third quarter. While that marked the rookie fifth-rounder's first end-zone trip, it wasn't enough for the Packers to avoid a late defeat. Still, in leading his team in receiving yards Sunday, Wicks turned in a commendable performance with usual top wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined once again.