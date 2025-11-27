Wicks caught six of seven targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions. He also rushed once for six yards.

Wicks recorded a 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and scored a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He also maintained his concentration despite losing his shoe to secure a game-sealing 16-yard catch in the fourth quarter, which converted on fourth down for the Packers and allowed them to run out the clock with a pair of kneel downs on the following two plays. That final reception also helped Wicks edge out Christian Watson (80 yards) for the team lead in receiving yards, though Watson led the Packers with 10 targets Thursday. Wicks hadn't scored a regular-season touchdown since Week 16 of the 2024 season, so it remains to be seen if he can build on this Thanksgiving Day breakout when the Packers host the Bears in Week 14.