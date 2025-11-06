Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Wicks (calf) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After tweaking his calf in the Packers' Week 7 win over the Cardinals, Wicks sat out both of Green Bay's subsequent two games while not practicing in any fashion ahead of either contest. The third-year wideout's ability to take the field in a limited capacity as the Packers begin Week 10 prep thus amounts to progress, though Wicks may still need to upgrade to full participation by Saturday in order to gain clearance for Monday's game against the Eagles. Wicks could find himself a spot lower in the pecking order at receiver once he returns, as the Packers have since welcomed Christian Watson back from the PUP list while Wicks has been on the mend.