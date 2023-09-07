Wicks (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game at the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks had been limited by a hamstring issue since Green Bay's second preseason game, but it looks like he'll be ready to go when the Packers go to Chicago on Sunday. He could be in line for an expanded role right off the bat too, as Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are each still dealing with hamstring injuries of their own.