Wicks (calf) was unable to practice Saturday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Wicks was bothered by a calf injury early in camp and has been on and off the practice field. After missing sessions early in the week, he was able to partially practice both Thursday and Friday. It's unclear if Wicks' lack of participation Saturday is the sign of a setback or is just maintenance.

