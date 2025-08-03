Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Sidelined again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (calf) was unable to practice Saturday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
Wicks was bothered by a calf injury early in camp and has been on and off the practice field. After missing sessions early in the week, he was able to partially practice both Thursday and Friday. It's unclear if Wicks' lack of participation Saturday is the sign of a setback or is just maintenance.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Able to practice Friday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Missing another practice•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Struggles with six targets•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Five catches as Watson goes down•